Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 26,881 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,510,000 after buying an additional 111,005 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,537 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 4.2%

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.03. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

