Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TC Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.6142 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

