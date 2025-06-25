Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 444.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,406,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,507,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after purchasing an additional 86,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,180,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,252,000 after purchasing an additional 194,585 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 863,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after buying an additional 60,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average is $121.24. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

