Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1,454.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,201 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 911,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in TEGNA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

TEGNA Stock Up 1.0%

TGNA stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $680.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

