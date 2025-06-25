Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

