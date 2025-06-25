Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -259.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

