Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,038,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $5,979,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 786.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,450.86. This trade represents a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,648 shares of company stock worth $2,998,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

