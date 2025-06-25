Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Paycom Software by 746.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.0%

PAYC opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

