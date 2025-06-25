Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $908,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WCMI opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth.

