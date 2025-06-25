Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 752,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3,205.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $207.95 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.39. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $47.42.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

