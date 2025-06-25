Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,398 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 388,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 66,812 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

