Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Centene by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.