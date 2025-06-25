Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in India Fund were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of India Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in India Fund by 21,522.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in India Fund in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. India Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

