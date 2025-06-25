Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after buying an additional 114,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $128.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

