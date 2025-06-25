Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,681,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,738,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,225,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,683,000 after buying an additional 150,572 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after buying an additional 250,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,445,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,603,000 after purchasing an additional 71,435 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.17 and a 200 day moving average of $180.96. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

