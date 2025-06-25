Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7,920.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

Royal Gold Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.51 and a twelve month high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

