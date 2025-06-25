Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,147 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,266,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $101.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

