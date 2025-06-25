Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 32,456 Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,456 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

