Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,184 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Relx by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 28,702 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

