Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,412 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,225,784,000 after buying an additional 84,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,901,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,920,000 after purchasing an additional 155,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $266,419,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.46.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average of $144.04. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

