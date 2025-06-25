Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,502 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Finally, KDK Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

