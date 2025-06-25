Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $1,743,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,151,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,956,895. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,906,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,731,903. The trade was a 25.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,807,441 shares of company stock valued at $47,590,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.02. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

