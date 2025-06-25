Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JSI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,036,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after buying an additional 744,823 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,770,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after buying an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,280,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,500,000.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

JSI opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

