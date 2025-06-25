JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 114 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in EOG Resources by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,521 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,266 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,121 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE EOG opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average is $121.46.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

