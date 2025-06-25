JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 555 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 143.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

