JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

FLDR stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

