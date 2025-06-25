JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,641 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 666,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after buying an additional 71,257 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 854,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after buying an additional 91,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

