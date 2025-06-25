JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

