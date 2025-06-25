JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 454 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 477.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $109.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.73.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

