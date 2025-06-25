JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAZ. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 164,435 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

FAZ opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

