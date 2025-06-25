JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSPA. Prodigy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,000,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,985,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,470,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 495,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 231,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,434,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

TSPA stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.01.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

