JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 5T Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,333.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.2% in the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.87.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $708,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,426.72. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,305.20. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

