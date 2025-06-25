JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26. The stock has a market cap of $807.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

