JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $526,922,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,359,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,650 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $254,651,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 10,716.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,594,000 after purchasing an additional 870,929 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.95. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.