JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 773.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,786.20. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Newmont Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

