JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 352.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 223.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $100.46. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 169.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

