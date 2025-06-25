JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,640 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,325,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,221,000 after acquiring an additional 908,544 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Arete downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

BABA stock opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $278.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

