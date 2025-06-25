JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $5,482.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,639.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,213.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,946.78.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,388.37.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

