JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,007 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,572,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,628,000 after acquiring an additional 811,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,002.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 694,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Shares of O stock opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

