JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.13.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $511.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $512.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.77 and a 200 day moving average of $373.10.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

