JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 793 Shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Noble Gas by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Noble Gas by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Noble Gas by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in American Noble Gas by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in American Noble Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

American Noble Gas Stock Up 1.1%

American Noble Gas stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Noble Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised American Noble Gas from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.