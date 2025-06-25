JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $127,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

AVUS opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.23.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

