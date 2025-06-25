JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $42,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 176,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

SLYV stock opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.36. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

