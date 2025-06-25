JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $89.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 297.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPCR. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GPCR opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of -1.87. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $47.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.