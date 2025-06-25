JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6%

ADBE stock opened at $382.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.90 and a 200 day moving average of $414.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

