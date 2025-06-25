Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JOBY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.39. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 9,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $58,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,196. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Motor Corp/ Toyota bought 49,701,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000,003.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,573,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,545,313.63. This represents a 68.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,563 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 626,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 70.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 307,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 126,908 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

