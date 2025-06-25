John Scott Sells 50,561 Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider John Scott sold 50,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £49,044.17 ($66,763.10).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Trading Up 0.8%

JARA opened at GBX 75.43 ($1.03) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 65.43 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.20 ($1.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £154.49 million, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.28.

About JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

