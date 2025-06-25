Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $7,099,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $250.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

