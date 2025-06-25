JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 258.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 76,453 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 912,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,895 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. Finally, Martin Worley Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Martin Worley Group now owns 77,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

