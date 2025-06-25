JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

BATS:BBHY opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The company has a market cap of $451.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.40.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

